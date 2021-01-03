$171.59 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post $171.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.90 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $218.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $714.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $715.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $682.15 million, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $683.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

