Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT at $32.43

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 1,437,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.56 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

