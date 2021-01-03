Sentinel Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $80,918.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

