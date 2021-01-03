Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Price Target at GBX 7,652.81

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,652.81 ($99.98).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

LON RB traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,542 ($85.47). 280,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,628.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,570.92. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a market capitalization of £46.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

