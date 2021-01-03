Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $667.17

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $667.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $12.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $721.54. The company had a trading volume of 361,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,238. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $722.42. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $696.61 and a 200 day moving average of $611.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.