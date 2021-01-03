Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $667.17

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $667.17.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
BLK stock traded up $12.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $721.54. The company had a trading volume of 361,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,238. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $722.42. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $696.61 and a 200 day moving average of $611.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
