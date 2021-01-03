Brokerages Set Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) PT at $2.63

Shares of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

MNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 1,965,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,121. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 400.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

