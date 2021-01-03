Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ENBL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

NYSE ENBL remained flat at $$5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 361,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129,818 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $9,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

