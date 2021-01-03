Smartlands Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $65,863.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.02028785 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

