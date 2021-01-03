ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $709,433.00 and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

