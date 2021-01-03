Silverway Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Silverway has a market cap of $1,322.31 and approximately $322.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,988.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.01176720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002760 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008291 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

