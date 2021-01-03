Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives $40.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 121,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 113,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. 714,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

