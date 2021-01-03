Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $61.00

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 322,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,436. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Kirby has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kirby
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
