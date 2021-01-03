Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $61.00

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kirby by 586.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kirby by 718.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 224,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 322,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,436. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Kirby has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

