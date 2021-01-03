Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

DVN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 8,597,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,972,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $12,181,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

