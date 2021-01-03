Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $29.05 Average PT from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

