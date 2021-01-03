Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token's total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,774,146,176 tokens.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

