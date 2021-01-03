SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $154.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $171,327.59 and $154.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,327.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $908.76 or 0.02726733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00453671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.01184641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00404008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00177707 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

