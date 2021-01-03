Cryptocean Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $3,049.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

