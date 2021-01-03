Datum (DAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119,057.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $620,471.95 and approximately $119,057.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.02035347 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.