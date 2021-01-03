J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on JSAIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,320. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

