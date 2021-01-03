CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $185.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 273.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

