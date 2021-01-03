Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,307.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $549,333.44 and approximately $3,307.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 661,116,047 coins and its circulating supply is 477,511,060 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

