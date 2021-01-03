Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $29.73

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several brokerages have commented on BKU. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $581,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BankUnited by 1,406.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $65,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 224,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.