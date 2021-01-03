Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$18.07

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.07.

RNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.51. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.34.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.59%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

