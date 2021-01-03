Vitae (VITAE) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00017106 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $111.91 million and $1.72 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00023224 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VITAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.