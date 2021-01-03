Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Cap of $102.64 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $102.64 million and approximately $63.92 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens.

The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

