CoinUs (CNUS) One Day Volume Tops $16.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $155,081.91 and approximately $16.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005080 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001504 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

