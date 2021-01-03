Analysts Set Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) PT at $6.96

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.