Analysts Set Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) PT at $6.96

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
CLXT opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.
Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.