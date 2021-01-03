Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €3.68 Average PT from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.68 ($4.33).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

