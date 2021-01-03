Pluton (PLU) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $4.98 million and $566,914.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $5.84 or 0.00017250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00262315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $688.97 or 0.02034716 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

