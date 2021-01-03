Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Target Price at $86.25

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $467.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.