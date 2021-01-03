Rocket Pool Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $924,508.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00007742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00262315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.97 or 0.02034716 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

