Elrond Price Reaches $27.11 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $398.57 million and $43.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $27.11 or 0.00080072 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00170948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00511413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019282 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,931,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,700,218 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

