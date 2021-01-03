Cartesi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $1.44 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00170948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00511413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019282 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,335,764 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

