Namecoin Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001506 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.52 million and $48,642.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,860.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.15 or 0.01181754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00208781 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.