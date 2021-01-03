Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $330,820.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00256898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.91 or 0.02006850 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

