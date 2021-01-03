TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $103,519.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00256898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.91 or 0.02006850 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.