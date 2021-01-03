yOUcash Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $5,318.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00256898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.91 or 0.02006850 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

