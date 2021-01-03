yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $21,453.31 on Exchanges

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $642.93 million and approximately $386.32 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $21,453.31 or 0.63415699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

