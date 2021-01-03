AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Head to Head Review

AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13% Flux Power -105.56% N/A -146.12%

AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A Flux Power $9.32 million 22.12 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

AMCI Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AMCI Acquisition and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.59%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than AMCI Acquisition.

Summary

Flux Power beats AMCI Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

