Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,465.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for $223.25 or 0.00659918 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $5,465.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirrored Microsoft Token Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 14,735 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Token Trading

Mirrored Microsoft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

