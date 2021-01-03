Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.47 EPS

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.42. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

