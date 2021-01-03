Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $38.67

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of KKR opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $40.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,896,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 866,260 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

