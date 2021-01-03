Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $389.00

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $379.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,093 shares of company stock worth $1,897,516. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

