FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FCBBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

