Brokerages Set HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Target Price at $1.05

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.05.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.68. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.