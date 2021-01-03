TigerCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $388,558.69 and approximately $1.48 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00404184 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.