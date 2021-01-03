Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $115,495.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $115,495.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,009,275 coins and its circulating supply is 21,009,263 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

