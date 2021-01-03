stETH Market Capitalization Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

