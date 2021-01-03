MenaPay (MPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,493.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $771,680.65 and $18,493.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

