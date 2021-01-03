Aurora Tops One Day Volume of $766,255.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $766,255.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00253095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.99 or 0.01953709 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

